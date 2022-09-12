Terms Of Reference, Hungary PSEA Task Force

Protection from sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) is a critical priority of the refugee response, requiring dedicated and coordinated action across all programmatic areas, from the outset of the emergency. The risks of SEA may be particularly high Ukraine emergency, where women and children comprise the majority of refugees. These risks may be further compounded by the overall volatility of the crisis, a lack of awareness amongst refugees regarding their rights and the services available to them, and the large and diverse nature of the actors working in the response, including many volunteers.