Regional Refugee Response for the Ukraine Situation - Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment: Hungary (November 2022)

Executive Summary

In order to inform the planning for the 2023 Refugee Response Plan in Hungary, the Inter-Agency Coordination Team carried out a joint Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) targeting the population displaced due to the war in Ukraine and currently residing in Hungary. The data was collected in September 2022 through an inter-agency questionnaire, developed within the Refugee Coordination Forum. 512 respondents were interviewed, broken down as follows: 83% Ukrainian refugees, 15% dual citizens (Hungarian-Ukrainian), and 2% third-country nationals (TCN).

Key Findings

Overall, accommodation, education, employment opportunities, and access to mental health care appeared as the overriding concerns for the population displaced to Hungary from Ukraine. In addition, four out of 10 respondents declared constraints in meeting the basic needs of their household over the past month, while two out of 10 respondents reported current constraints with food for them and their family members.

Priority Needs

The majority of respondents indicated that their priority needs in terms of assistance are financial support in the form of cash/vouchers, in addition to winter clothes and accommodation. When looking at those staying in private accommodation, food is twice as likely to be flagged as one of the most urgent needs, as food is normally provided as part of the accommodation arrangements in collective sites. Similarly, healthcare services are significantly more in demand amongst those staying in private accommodations.

The top four priority needs remain regardless of the main language spoken in the household, place of origin, whether refugees are paying for their current accommodation, household size, or employment status in Hungary. For households with one or more members with disability, the need for medicines raises to fourth place. Access to health care also rises to fourth place for refugees who are not originally from Zakarpatska oblast in Ukraine, and correspondingly are less likely to speak Hungarian.

Language Barriers

Knowledge of the Hungarian language (which is a non-IndoEuropean language) is an important factor in the inclusion of refugees into the Hungarian social system. Six out of 10 respondents do not speak Hungarian as the main language in the household. One third of those surveyed have not enrolled their children in school – from this third, language barriers were mentioned by 28% as a reason for non-enrollment. It should be noted that it is mandatory in Hungary for children from three to 16 years old to be enrolled in school. 14% of the respondents currently without work in Hungary mentioned language as a challenge in accessing the local labor market making it a contributing factor to high levels of unemployment.

Language barriers were also mentioned among the top three reasons for respondents in need of medical care who were not able to access the needed services. Finally, around half of the respondents reported challenges with access to information, likely because they do not know where to look for information but also because the needed information is only accessible in Hungarian. While respondents reported adequate information related to the access to education of children in Hungary and their health-related rights, they also mentioned the need for more information on integration and access to the labor market.