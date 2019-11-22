The migration situation is becoming increasingly serious; a hundred thousand people have accumulated in the Balkans

“The migration situation is becoming increasingly serious; the number of migrants that have accumulated in the Western Balkans is approaching 100 thousand”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Thursday in Vienna at a high-level panel discussion at the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade pointed out that according to reports from Turkey 350 thousand illegal border crossers have been apprehended in Turkish territory between January and the end of October, 80 thousand more than during the whole of last year, with two months of the year still to go. He added that the conflicts in the vicinity of Europe are not progressing towards a solution, but quite the opposite, and pressure from people trying to get into Europe will be increasing.

Mr. Szijjártó highlighted that it is high time the Brussels institutions, the European Union and international organisations changed their migration policy, which currently still promotes the commencement of newer and newer waves of migration instead of facilitating the repatriation of people who have been forced to leave their homes, or improving the security of people who have stayed at home so that they do not set out. “Accordingly, the focus of Brussels’ migration policy must be reset, and fast”, he emphasised. The Minister pointed out that Hungary has proven that migration can be stopped. “In addition, Hungary is setting a good example with relation to the fact that assistance must be taken to the countries involved instead of bringing the problems here. Through providing 40 million dollars in funding, Hungary has succeeded in enabling 50 thousand Christians to remain in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, or to return to their homes there. This is an example that points towards a solution, and which should be followed”, Mr. Szijjártó said.

The International Centre for Migration Policy Development was established in 1993 by Austria and Switzerland. The organisation’s headquarters are in Vienna, and it focuses primarily on Europe.

(MTI)