31 May 2018

Migration routes have changed

Report
from Government of Hungary
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original

“The make-up of migrants and the migration routes they are choosing have both changed”, Chief Security Advisor to the Prime Minister György Bakondi highlighted on Hungarian M1 television’s Wednesday evening current affairs program.

During the “peak” in 2015 a significant number of migrants set out for Europe because of the conflict in Syria. The vast majority of people are now arriving from Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, there are very few Syrians, Mr. Bakondi said.

The mass inflow of migrants into Spain, Italy and Greece is also gaining strength. Migration routes however, with the exception of the Spanish-Moroccan route, have changed. People arriving from Libya are now migrating via Tunisia, while instead of the classic Greece-Macedonia, Serbia, Hungary route, increasing numbers of people are shifting to the Albania, Macedonia, Bosnia-Hercegovina, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, Italy route, he highlighted.

“This is generating major concern within the countries of the region”, he noted.

(MTI)

