Hungary: Ukraine situation inter-agency update (10 May 2022)

The war in Ukraine has resulted in an unprecedented andlarge-scale humanitarian crisis, displacing over six million people to neighbouring countries since 24 February 2022, the majority women and children, as well as older people and those with disabilities. Hungary is both a country of transit as well as a destinationfor people fleeing hostilities in Ukraine, with over 1,024,200 refugees arriving directly from Ukraine or via third countries. While most move on to third

To ensure a favourable protection environment, Inter-Agency partners are supportingnational authorities’ response at border crossings and receptionpoints, as well as in urban areasincluding train and bus stations, info / helppoints and shelter facilities.