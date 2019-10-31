Hungary: Storm Emergency EPoA Operation Update No.1 (EPoA) DREF n° MDRHU007

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

After conducting further field assessments and consultations with local municipalities, HRC has reduced the number of houses to be assisted with shelter means (only with repair works) from 200 to 10. Since most of the rooftops have been covered by ad-hoc means, before the date of the municipal election, the slate distribution has been cancelled.

HRC provides professional assistance and materials together with other charities for 10 houses, which have not been covered yet. Hygiene and sanitation cleaning kits will be not distributed, since the people have carried out the cleaning by own means and also there is no need for the sanitary pack any longer.

HRC will still distribute locally standardized food packs to 2,400 families among the affected population as originally planned, until 9 November, which action could not be implemented before due to an unsuccessful tendering round.

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Devastating storm cells hit Eastern Hungary during the afternoon of 27 June 2019, leaving 80 settlements affected by damages caused by strong wind and heavy rainfall. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 2,560 rooftops (160 public and 2,400 private properties) were damaged.

The Hungarian Red Cross immediately started the coordination of the assistance with relevant authorities. The most affected settlements are Pusztadobos, Nyírkarász, and the town of Nyírmada, where 80 per cent of private homes suffered damages. Trees fell on electrical aerial cables and caused blackouts in 93 settlements leaving more than 50,000 households without electricity for two or more days. To date, electricity has been restored in all affected households. The NDMA indicates that more than 30 families (114 people) were evacuated due to life threatening structural damages, all of whom have been sheltered in municipal homes or at relatives and have not been able to return to their homes. Structural repairs have been taken care by the local governments.

In total, 2,400 households suffered damages (approx. 7,200 people) with the scale of damage on a wide spectrum. The Hungarian Government officially requested assistance from the National Society through the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg county's government office. Damages have been reported to the municipalities, who mobilized their resources accordingly. Ad hoc actions taken by local governments are on wide spectrum. Municipalities were able to redirect funds from other sources, as well as central government allocated direct support given through majors’ offices. Vast majority of the damaged rooftops have been covered by these assistances or by own resources, while some 10 buildings left uncovered.