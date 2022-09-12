Hungary Refugee Response Plan - Mid-Year Achievements (March-June 2022)

As of 31 August 2022, the following 15 partners reported on their mid-year achievements against the Hungary Refugee Response Plan:

Cordelia, Hungarian Baptist Aid, Hungarian Charity Service of the Order of Malta, Hungarian Evangelical Fellowship and Oltalom Charity Society, Hungarian Helsinki Committee, Hungarian Red Cross, Jesuit Refugee Service, Mandák Ház, Menedék, Migration Aid, Next Step, Terres des hommes CH, Trauma Center, United Nations Migration Agency (IOM), United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR)