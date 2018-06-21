21 Jun 2018

Hungary: New laws that violate human rights, threaten civil society and undermine the rule of law should be shelved

Hungary’s continuing crackdown on civil society took an even more draconian turn on 20 June 2018 when Parliament adopted a bill that will criminalize a range of lawful activities in support of asylum seekers, refugees and migrants, said Amnesty International. A separate bill proposing a “seventh amendment” to the Constitution -- requiring state authorities to protect Hungary’s “Christian culture” -- was also adopted and will ban the settlement of foreign populations; restrict people’s ability to peacefully protest; undermine the independence of the judiciary; and criminalize homelessness. Taken together, these changes to Hungarian law pose a serious threat to the right to seek asylum; the freedoms of association, assembly, expression, and movement; the right to housing and associated economic and social rights; and the right to be free from discrimination, in violation of international human rights law and regional law.

Amnesty International urges the Hungarian authorities to stop these laws from entering into force and to ensure that Hungary complies in full with its international and regional human rights commitments.

