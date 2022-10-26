Hungary - MHPSS Task Force (October 2022)

Objectives

1.Provide a technical platform for better coordinated and focused inter-agency emergency response to the mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) needs of populations of concern in Hungary

2.Strengthen safe and ethical service provision aligned with Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) standards, analysis and transparent sharing of data and information pertaining to MHPSS needs, priorities and activities in Hungary, including needs assessments

3.Promote and support quality MHPSS interventions through joint capacity building activities to ensure quality standards

4.Promote the engagement and leadership of the government and encourage the representation of diverse MHPSS partners and stakeholders within the task force, including government partners, UN agencies, and I/NGOs Individual.

Member Organizations

ImplementedELTE, BRPM, Budapest Pride, Caritas, Civil Bázis, MPT, Cordelia, EMDR Hungary, Hunagarian Interchurch Aid, Hungarian Gestalt Association, Hungarian Psychologist Association, Hungarian Red Cross, ICRC , IFRC, IOM, MdM, Medspot, Meghallgatunk.online, Menedék Association, MSF, Next Step Association Hungary, PATENT Association, Pszi Pont / Menedek, Saint John Hospital, Save The Childiren, Segítségnyújtás (Ukrajna, Kárpátalja) group , Semmelweis University, Terre des hommes, Trauma Center, U.S Embassy, UNHCR, UNICEF, VOICE Amplified, WHO