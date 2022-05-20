Hungary - MHPSS Task Force (March 2022)

Objectives

Provide a technical platform for better coordinated and focused inter-agency emergency response to the mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) needs of populations of concern in Hungary

Strengthen safe and ethical service provision aligned with Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) standards, analysis and transparent sharing of data and information pertaining to MHPSS needs, priorities and activities in Hungary, including needs assessments

Promote and support quality MHPSS interventions through joint capacity building activities to ensure quality standards