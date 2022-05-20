Hungary - MHPSS Task Force (March 2022)

Objectives
-
Provide a technical platform for better coordinated and focused inter-agency emergency response to the mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) needs of populations of concern in Hungary
-
Strengthen safe and ethical service provision aligned with Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) standards, analysis and transparent sharing of data and information pertaining to MHPSS needs, priorities and activities in Hungary, including needs assessments
-
Promote and support quality MHPSS interventions through joint capacity building activities to ensure quality standards
-
Promote the engagement and leadership of the government and encourage the representation of diverse MHPSS partners and stakeholders within the task force, including government partners, UN agencies, and I/ NGOs