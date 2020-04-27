Freedom of movement of asylum-seekers is not restricted in transit zone

The freedom of movement of asylum-seekers is not restricted in the transit zone as they can return to Serbia on a voluntary basis at any time, the Chief Security Advisor to the Prime Minister said on the Friday evening programme of the public service television news channel M1. Gyögy Bakondi said this in response to the fact that, according to Priit Pikamae, Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union, in the Röszke transit zone, the Hungarian State does not guarantee the rights of migrants and keeps them in detention.

The chief security advisor highlighted that asylum-seekers arrive out of their own free will, and also receive full board and care until the assessment of their cases.

Priit Pikamae’s opinion fits well into the “series of grave political attacks” which have been directed at Hungary since 2015, Mr Bakondi stressed.

(Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister/MTI)