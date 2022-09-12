Hungary + 1 more

Do’s and Don’ts to support Refugees in a responsible and ethical manner

Manual and Guideline
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Do: Treat people with dignity and respect

  • Introduce yourself and your role as a volunteer.

  • Accept what is said without passing judgment.

  • Treat all people equally and with respect.

  • Remember people have different ideas about appropriate conduct. Check if you think your behavior may cause offense.

  • Reach out to the designated organization if you think somebody’s life or safety is at risk.

  • Remember all assistance is free. It is prohibited to ask for or receive any payment, service or sexual favors in exchange.

Do not

  • Start doing things or talking to persons without them knowing who you are.

  • Contradict or judge what someone tells you.

  • Approach children without permission from parents.

  • Make comments that suggest a survivor of violence, exploitation or abuse may be at fault.

  • Request or accept anything in return for assistance, including payment or favors of any kind.

  • Engage in sexual activities with those in need of help.

Related Content