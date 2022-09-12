This Code of Conduct sets out minimum standards of behavior and actions expected from everyone engaged in the provision of services relating to the delivery of cash assistance to UNHCR beneficiaries.
By committing to its eight guiding principles, you are supporting and applying critical values.
Hungary + 1 more
Code of Conduct [EN/HU]
