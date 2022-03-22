AMDA Emergency Relief #9: Crisis in Ukraine (22 March 2022)

Medical assistance at border areas:

On the morning of 20 March, two doctors arrived in Budapest from Japan to join the preceding *AMDA-TICO relief team for the aid work in helping Ukrainian evacuees. After arrival, one of them immediately headed to Beregsurany, a village at the border where the team had been working. The doctor took over the predecessor’s work who was on duty from the day before, and began working with a local rescue team to prepare for urgent medical response.

On the same day, the remaining members of the AMDA-TICO relief team started providing assistance at Zahony, another border town where medical services were offered to the evacuees at a local train station. The medical activities have been carried out for three hours from 5PM daily in accordance with the schedule of the trains arriving from Ukraine. One doctor, two nurses and one coordinator from the team, as well as one Ukrainian doctor from its local counterpart, have been offering free medical consultations.

A total of four patients dropped by that day where they were given necessary treatment and medication. To secure precise prescription, medicines are labeled in multiple languages (Hungarian, English and Japanese) to make them recognizable for the multi-national aid workers. They have been placed onto the shelf personally obtained by Zahony town mayor.

*For this mission, AMDA is partnering with TICO, a humanitarian NGO based in Tokushima, Japan.

Provision of medical supplies to hospitals in Ukraine:

As of now, the AMDA-TICO team has also been working with its local counterpart Kalpatalja Haz to supply medical goods to hospitals in Ukraine. On 19 March, an AMDA-TICO coordinator based in Budapest visited the head office of Kalpatalja Haz in Kisvarda for further coordination. There, the coordinator was able to meet some of the evacuees in person and learn the situation on the ground.