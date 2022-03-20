AMDA Emergency Relief #8: Crisis in Ukraine (20 March 2022)

Aid work in Hungary:

As of 18 March, AMDA-TICO joint relief team has been providing medical assistance at a medical outpost in Beregsurany’s support centre for Ukrainian evacuees. The team is on 24-7 standby with a Hungarian doctor to respond to various medical needs.

Beregsurany is a satellite village in which around 700 to 1,000 people fleeing Ukraine go through daily to get to Budapest, the capital. The team is providing medicine while taking care of patients with minor ailments such as allergies.

Meanwhile, AMDA was *earlier informed that there had been a shortage of medical personnel at Zahony, a Hungarian border town whose local train station had been offering medical services to the evacuees. After paying a visit to the site for the assessment on 18 March, AMDA is now working to dispatch a doctor on the 20th.

*The initial information was provided by a Ukrainian doctor at Kalpatalja Haz, an aid organization based in Kisvarda, Hungary. Kalpatalja Haz has been collaborating with AMDA and TICO in supplying medical goods to hospitals in Ukraine.

The Third **AMDA-TICO Relief Team:

On 19 March, two doctors left Japan to join the ground team in Hungary. One of the doctors said he would try to provide appropriate medical care to the evacuees after carefully determining what is really needed for those withstanding the harshest condition. They are scheduled to arrive in Budapest on the 20th (local time).

On one hand, the Japanese nurse who was expected to join from Holland reached Hungary on 18 March. Together with an AMDA coordinator in Budapest, the nurse will be heading to Kisvarda on the 19th.

**AMDA partner TICO is a humanitarian NGO based in Tokushima, Japan.