AMDA Emergency Relief #6: Crisis in Ukraine (15 March 2022)

On 13 March, *AMDA’s joint relief team visited a facility in the outskirts of Kisvarda, a Hungarian border town, where Ukrainian evacuees tested positive for COVID-19 have been quarantined. This comes as a result of antigen tests which have been conducted by the Hungarian authorities at border checkpoints.

The facility also accommodates the family members of the infected individuals as well as those with asymptomatic cases. Although it was initially reported that it lacked manpower in its health management, the team confirmed that student volunteers and others had already been working on site.

After that, the team visited a health facility in Beregsurany which was also in need of medical staff. Since just having its stationed doctors would not be enough to cater to weekday consultations, AMDA has begun coordinating medical personnel to work at the facility.

*This relief mission is a collaborative effort between AMDA and TICO, a Japanese humanitarian NGO based in Tokushima, Japan.