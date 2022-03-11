AMDA Emergency Relief #3: Crisis in Ukraine (10 March 2022)

On 08 March (local time), AMDA’s first relief team headed to Lonya, a Hungarian border town (which is located 300 kilometres from Budapest) to assess the situation surrounding Ukrainian evacuees.

Although the town was small with a population of around 700 residents, many people were arriving from the other side of the border to take refuge. It was confirmed that several aid organizations were already there to provide aid with sufficient relief supplies in place. The team will move onto the next town for further assessment.

Meanwhile, the second team (comprising one doctor, one nurse and two coordinators) has left Okayama, Japan, on 09 March to join the preceding team. The second dispatch is a collaborative effort between AMDA and TICO, a humanitarian NGO based in Tokushima, Japan.

In joining the aid work, TICO president and medical doctor Dr. Osamu Yoshida said, “I will try to take this as usual as possible, much like the extension of my daily consultations.”

Before boarding a plane at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, the team made a courtesy visit to the Embassy of Hungary Tokyo for briefing with the embassy officials.

Although the initial schedule was to arrive in Hungary on the morning of 10 March local time, the flight was delayed due to bad weather conditions. Accordingly, the team is now expected to reach Budapest on the evening of the same day.