AMDA Emergency Relief #29: Crisis in Ukraine (11 July 2022)

Responding to the extreme summer heat

As part of countermeasures to prevent heat stroke, AMDA’s relief team (one nurse and one coordinator) has been providing bottled water at the help center for Ukrainian evacuees in Beregsurany, Hungary.

The region, which lies in the eastern part of the country, has been experiencing exceptionally hot summer this year with the highest temperature reaching 38 degrees Celsius. It is said the temperature usually stays around 27 even at the hottest time of the year.

Meanwhile, AMDA donated three electric fans to its local counterpart Karpatalja Haz in Kisvarda to help the volunteers working in the warehouse without air conditioning. As the excessive heat had been taking its toll on them, the fans were well appreciated as they could cool down themselves while preparing relief supplies to be shipped.

Cooking event in helping Ukrainian evacuees

With Karpatalja Haz, AMDA joined a cooking event which was held in Kisvarda as part of a drive to support Ukrainian evacuees. A total of 20 groups participated in the event.

Among various Hungarian and Ukrainian dishes served were the Japanese-style pan-fried noodles (yakisoba) which Karpatalja Haz and AMDA prepared. The noodles were so popular that some people bought them repeatedly. At the noodle stand, each staff wore a traditional Japanese robe which bore the messages of support from AMDA’s Japanese donors.

In addition, sports drinks were given out for free to keep the visitors hydrated in the hot weather. The beverages were donated by Japan’s Tokushima Prefectural Government which has signed a partnership agreement with AMDA.

All of the proceeds will be used to purchase relief goods to support Ukrainian evacuees.