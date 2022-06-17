AMDA Emergency Relief #27: Crisis in Ukraine (16 June 2022)

Play activities with mums and kids in Beregsurany

On 13 June, compared to how it usually was, more mums and kids were seen at Beregsurany’s help center for Ukrainian evacuees; a facility in a Hungarian village at the border with Ukraine where two nurses from AMDA had been stationed.

That day, the nurses organized painting and sticker-sticking activities for children after getting a permission from their parents. The kids enjoyed decorating hand fans (which the nurses brought in from Japan) by drawing pictures on them or attaching tapes as they liked.

The kids seemed a bit tense at first, but their faces brightened as they went about immersed in the activities. “When can I go home? Have you ever been to Ukraine? Please visit us someday,” one of the children muttered to the nurses.

In the late afternoon, the mothers also joined them to play outside with a ball and other play equipment. Seeing their kids playing cheerfully made the mums smile as well. “I was glad that they finally had a chance to play to their hearts’ content,” one mother said. “That hadn’t been the case lately.”

During the chitchat, the mothers thanked the nurses for making their time worthwhile: “It’s been such a relief for us (mums) as we’ve also managed to have some rest, while the kids are out having fun.”

A sporting event in Kisvarda

On 10 June, at a sporting event held in Kisvarda, participants from both Ukraine and Hungary enjoyed dancing and singing under the scorching heat of the sun.

The AMDA nurses set up a first aid tent with local partners to be on standby for any injuries and other relevant concerns. Besides, they provided drinks and snacks to partly prevent the participants from getting heatstroke.

“Thank you” was heard in multiple languages as the participants came to collect the items. They gave the nurses and other staff members high-fives and hugs, which warmed their hearts.

The event ended successfully without anyone getting injured or suffering from heat exhaustion.