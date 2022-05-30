AMDA Emergency Relief #24: Crisis in Ukraine (24 May 2022)

Beregsurany: At a support center for Ukrainian evacuees in the Hungarian village of Beregsurany, the number of arriving evacuees has been tallying around 200 to 500 daily. At its temporary clinic at which a nurse from *AMDA-TICO has been working, local medical personnel and volunteers have been working hand in hand to provide medical services to those who fled the warzones. Less people are visiting the clinic of late. However, the medical team (including personnel from the Netherlands) is always on standby to render assistance.

[A mother and her daughter that needed mental care] On 14 May, the center referred a mother and her daughter to a medical facility specializing in psychiatric care. They had been seeking shelter at the center since March. Despite of their mental illnesses, the mother was able to work as a volunteer as her symptom was relatively mild. However, the doctors judged it would be appropriate for them to receive proper care at a full-fledged facility.

[A man suffering from cancer] On the 17th, the AMDA-TICO nurse took care of a cancer patient who had evacuated from Ukraine. Although the patient needed an urgent operation before fleeing his home country, the lack of medical supplies due to the war had forced him to seek help in Hungary. Given the result of basic diagnosis and visible symptoms such as dizziness and nausea, he was transferred in an ambulance to a hospital in a nearby city. The medical record he carried with him was also forwarded to the hospital for further treatment.

[Providing comprehensive family care] The AMDA-TICO nurse is always paying attention to the words of each evacuee to judge what kind of care is needed.

In the case of a girl (around the age of 10) who arrived at the center on the 17th, she could not stop crying for not being able to adjust to a new environment. Hearing from her mother that she was scared of doctors and nurses, the nurse took off his medical vest and started playing with her. After spending some time drawing pictures and tossing a ball together, the girl gradually became calm. The mother explained that her innate character of not being able to adapt well had been worsening ever since the crisis began. This eventually made the whole family exhausted. As the family needed comprehensive support, the nurse decided to take care of the girl’s younger brother (around four years old) as well.

As a result, the children started to open up themselves and enjoyed playing with the nurse outside. “I hope this became a bit of breather for the whole family,” he said. “I’d be glad if taking care of the boy, too, had given them some time to relax.”

As a token of friendship and appreciation, the boy gave the nurse gum candies, the nurse later reported.

[A foreign student that fled Ukraine] On the 18th, a foreign student who was studying in Ukraine dropped by the clinic. The patient who came in limping said one had a pain around one’s groin. Although no problem was found in one’s vital signs, the patient initially claimed that the pain started while staying in a bomb shelter for two months where one was forced to keep the same posture for a long time. Sensing some kind of awkwardness in the patient’s behaviour, the nurse calmly told the patient to vent whenever the time was right. It was only after a little while that the patient started revealing one’s traumatic experiences and psychological issues.

Distributing relief items to Ukraine: Through local counterpart Várda Hagyományőrző, Kulturális Egyesület, AMDA-TICO donated food items such as flour, cooking oil, pasta and tinned foods to Ukraine where daily necessities and other goods have been permanently in short supply. The said organization is also associated with Kalpatalja Haz, a Hungarian aid body that has been collaborating with AMDA-TICO from the early phase of this relief effort.

The donated items were later distributed to the families having trouble in obtaining supplies due to their domestic and financial reasons. As the war continues, it is said that many of the households that have elderly family members or small children are still finding it hard to go shopping. Likewise, those who lost their jobs cannot afford to buy food for themselves.

*For this mission, AMDA is working with TICO, a humanitarian NGO based in Tokushima, Japan.