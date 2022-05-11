AMDA Emergency Relief #22: Crisis in Ukraine (10 May 2022)

Beregsurany:

As of 06 May, a nurse from AMDA-TICO has been continuing his work at a support center for Ukrainian evacuees in Beregsurany, a Hungarian village at the border with Ukraine. In recent days, the average number of arriving evacuees has been around 200 to 300 daily.

That day, the nurse looked after Ukrainian children waiting to board a bus bound for Budapest. Though seemingly anxious at first, the kids immediately put confidence in him that they started playing badminton together cheerfully.

Meanwhile at the centre’s makeshift clinic, only two patients dropped in for consultations.

Sending home appliances to Ukraine:

On 6 May, AMDA-TICO donated home appliances to hospitals in Ukraine with a help of its local counterpart.

The items included refrigerators, electric kettles and tableware.

A decal, with logos of AMDA and TICO along with national flags of Ukraine, Hungary and Japan, was stuck on the fridge. The sticker also bore AMDA’s motto “Sogo-Fujo” (mutual assistance) in a Japanese calligraphy font. The person who designed it was one of the Japanese medical students from Semmelweis University that had worked with AMDA-TICO throughout this relief mission.

After loading the goods into a van leaving for Ukraine, the AMDA-TICO nurse and others sent it off. The appliances safely reached the destination later that day.

*For this mission, AMDA is working with TICO, a humanitarian NGO based in Tokushima, Japan.