AMDA Emergency Relief #20: Crisis in Ukraine (26 April 2022)

In an effort to help the evacuees from Ukraine, a nurse from *AMDA-TICO’s joint relief team has been working in Beregsurany, a village at the Hungarian border as of 23 April. At its support centre for the evacuees, the nurse works around the clock to take care of those who fled the war zone while maintaining the shelter’s living environment.

Beregsurany:

On 22 April, a man in his sixties dropped by the support centre’s temporary clinic who complained of strong stress, sneeze, cough and difficulty in breathing. After a serious medical problem was detected in the ECG test, the man was later transferred to a full-fledged hospital for further treatment. A local rescue team carried the patient in an ambulance for his transfer.

The clinic was busy that day with patients dropping in one after the other for symptoms such as hypertension, dizziness and headaches. Contrary to the decline in the number of evacuees as a whole, this proved the fact that there was always a certain level of medical needs.

As noted in the previous bulletin (#19), the aforementioned nurse is also actively interacting with children at the shelter. He often plays with them to let their hair down as the life in the shelter is especially not easy for minors.

Among those who he came across were a mother and her two children who escaped from Chernobyl. When the Russian forces left, the family ran for their lives and finally reached Beregsurany after the long and difficult travels. They saw at first hand a line of Russian tanks passing by and plumes of smoke rising into the sky after a missile was launched. Although the family seemed cheerful at a glance, he could not forget the sadness appearing on their faces when they talked about their experience.

Charity sporting event for the Ukrainian children (Kisvarda):

On 21 April, AMDA-TICO’s local counterpart held a sporting event for the Ukrainian children in Kisvarda. The said nurse was on duty at the venue’s first aid station. AMDA-TICO also provided sweets and juice to those who took part in the event.

*For this mission, AMDA is working with TICO, a humanitarian NGO based in Tokushima, Japan.