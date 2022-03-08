AMDA Emergency Relief #2: Crisis in Ukraine (08 March 2022)

On the afternoon of 7 March, AMDA’s Japanese doctor arrived in Budapest, Hungary, for aid work in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. After arrival, the doctor, who currently resides in Holland, was joined by a Japanese medical student now studying at Semmelweis University, a well-established college in the nation. The two immediately started gathering information with regards to the situations surrounding Ukrainian evacuees in major stations and other places in central Budapest.

Meanwhile, AMDA will be dispatching its second team of relief personnel from Japan which is scheduled to leave for Hungary on the evening of 9 March. *The team, comprising one doctor, one nurse and two coordinators, is expected to arrive in Budapest on the morning of the 10th local time. It will join the preceding pair for further actions.

*The second dispatch is a collaborative effort between AMDA and TICO, a Japanese humanitarian NGO based in Tokushima, Japan.