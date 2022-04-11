AMDA Emergency Relief #16: Crisis in Ukraine (11 April 2022)

Beregsurany, Hungary:

On 6 April, an AMDA doctor from Japan began working at a medical outpost set within a support center for Ukrainian evacuees at the Hungarian border town of Beregsurany.

After discussing his roles with local doctors, it was decided that the doctor would take care of the rounds within the shelter and its vicinity. He also stayed at the facility through the night to respond to night-time patient needs.

The shelter has been operated around the clock, and has been accepting around 200 evacuees daily. Among those who use the shelter are people who just stay overnight, those who drive into Hungary from the other side of the border in the early morning, as well as those who leave for other Hungarian cities and Italy using free bus services in the afternoon.

The AMDA doctor saw patients who complained of minor ailments such as hypertension and stomach ache, while referring some cases to the doctors at the facility as needed.

Donating a car to Karpatalja Haz:

On 8 April, *AMDA-TICO donated a car to its local counterpart Karpatalja Haz who had collaborated since the beginning of this relief mission. Through this cooperation, relief supplies and medical goods have been delivered to Ukraine. Considering the fact that one of the vehicles used for the supply distribution was a rental car, donating a car seemed to be a sensible decision in light of protracted aid work.

As noted, AMDA-TICO has managed to send medical supplies and relief goods (including groceries) to medical facilities and evacuation shelters in Ukraine through Karpatalja Haz.

The aforementioned AMDA doctor was also on the night shift at the Beregsurany shelter that day with two Japanese med students from Semmelweis University. About 10 patients visited the medical outpost through 7-8 April, while the average number of arriving evacuees remained much the same.

For prolonged aid work:

AMDA’s Japanese coordinator came back to Japan on 8 April after completing her month-long aid work in Hungary. Looking back the activities, her one-month stint made her realize how fragile peace could be. “I hope the Ukrainian families that I met can return to normal lives as soon as possible,” she said.

As the relief activities in Hungary are expected to continue for some time, AMDA will be re-dispatching a nurse residing in Holland who took part in the mission earlier. The coordination is currently underway for the dispatch in the coming week.

*For this mission, AMDA is partnering with TICO, a humanitarian NGO based in Tokushima, Japan.