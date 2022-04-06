AMDA Emergency Relief #15: Crisis in Ukraine (5 April 2022)

Forging ties with Hungarian university students:

On the morning of 2 April, *AMDA-TICO held an online meeting with International Semmelweise Student Association (ISSA) to discuss further assistance towards the Ukrainian evacuees. ISSA is a student body of Hungary’s Semmelweise University whose students have been actively engaged in AMDA-TICO’s relief activities since the early phase of this mission. The meeting focused on how college students can voluntarily participate in the ongoing relief effort.

The fourth personnel dispatch:

On the morning of 3 April, a Japanese doctor arrived in Budapest to join AMDA-TICO’s ground team. After arrival, the doctor was briefed on the local situation in order to succeed the job from preceding personnel. Among those present were three Japanese med students from Semmelweise University who were taking part in the aid work. Later on, the doctor along with one coordinator and two students relocated themselves to the border areas, and visited Kalpatalja Haz (a local counterpart) in Kisvarda, as well as medical relief hubs in Beregsurany and Zahony. While introducing the doctor to local aid workers and partners, they made necessary assessment and coordination for the possible collaboration with university students.

*For this mission, AMDA is partnering with TICO, a humanitarian NGO based in Tokushima, Japan.