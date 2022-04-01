AMDA Emergency Relief #13: Crisis in Ukraine (1 April 2022)

Beregsurany, Hungary:

In the Hungarian border town of Beregsurany, *AMDA-TICO has been working around the clock to offer medical assistance to the Ukrainian evacuees.

At the town’s support center where a medical outpost has been set, the AMDA-TICO team not only takes care of the evacuees, but also looks after the health conditions of the volunteers working 24-hour shifts.

Meanwhile, as there was a number of patients with backache and dysuria (painful urination), local doctors have started asking AMDA-TICO doctors to conduct examinations using a portable ultrasound device which they brought in from Japan.

After that, on 30 March, a full-fledged ultrasound machine was donated by a Korean company which, ever since, has enabled the doctors to check the patients’ abdomens.

The medical doctors in Beregsurany are now ready to accept patients from similar support centers in other regions. This also includes emergency cases that require a patient transfer. On the afternoon of 29 March, a 1-1/2-year-old girl was brought into the outpost when one of TICO’s doctors was on duty. Although the diagnosis was relatively sound, the doctor introduced her to a full-fledged hospital after handing her medical record to her mother.

A TICO doctor who completed one’s work on 29 March gave the following comment: “The stress level of those who fled homes seemed unimaginable given the fact that they had no rational reason to escape in the first place. They had to urgently relocate themselves to a safer place, leaving everything behind. And that often included their families and friends. At the same time, I was happy to be part of the scene where people from different countries and of different backgrounds came together to extend a helping hand. I will definitely continue what I can, even after my term is over.”

Gearing up for assistance in Ukraine:

On 29 March, the AMDA-TICO team visited a clinic in the locality run by a Ukrainian doctor who had been collaborating on this mission. There, the team taught the clinic’s three Ukrainian doctors how to use an ultrasound machine, and gave them tips on the practical use of it. On the 31st, the team also donated its own portable ultrasound to the Ukrainian doctors. It was given to them in case they needed it in Ukraine.

Likewise, AMDA-TICO and Kalpatalja Haz (a local counterpart based in Kisvarda) have begun shipping medical supplies to hospitals in Ukraine after necessary arrangements were made.

The fourth dispatch under way:

The influx of evacuees has dropped to around 200 people a day compared to the time when AMDA-TICO first began operating. During the peak period, around 700 to 1,000 people were crossing the border to Beregsurany daily.

However, as the number of patients at the medical outpost still remains much the same, it is fair to say that the evacuees are in need of continuous medical assistance. Seeing that this situation will persist for some time, AMDA will be dispatching one Japanese doctor to Hungary for further aid work. The doctor is scheduled to leave Japan on 2 April, and will take over the work of the preceding team after arrival.

*For this mission, AMDA is collaborating with TICO, a humanitarian NGO based in Tokushima, Japan.