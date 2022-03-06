AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Crisis in Ukraine (06 March 2022)

In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, AMDA will be dispatching a Japanese medical doctor to Hungary to provide aid to Ukrainian refugees.

Considering what actions could be taken for those who flee to nearby countries, AMDA had been monitoring the situation since the outset of the military crisis in late February.

As it is said around 130,000 Ukrainians have been taking refuge in Hungary, AMDA will be dispatching one Japanese doctor from Holland to coordinate a relief effort.

Upon arrival, the doctor will be joined by a Japanese medical student currently studying at a Hungarian medical school for possible medical relief.

[AMDA’s refugee response in the past]