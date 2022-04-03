ACAPS Briefing note - Hungary: Ukrainian refugees (1 April 2022)

As at 28 March 2022, more than four million people had crossed international borders since the start of the hostilities in Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

In early March, UNHCR projected at least 250,000 Ukrainians arriving in Hungary by July 2022 as a result of the conflict. On 24 March, this projection had already more than doubled with more than 520,000 arrivals.

Key considerations:

Over the past few years, Hungary has dismantled its refugee reception system, which is making it more complex to cope with the rapid influx of refugees.

Some Hungarian laws may restrict the possibilities for humanitarian organisations to assist migrants.

Nationals of countries other than Ukraine who were living in Ukraine are less likely to be assisted, as only Ukrainians have access to temporary protection status.

Several of the refugees will require health care. In addition, there is a high risk of human trafficking and labour and sexual exploitation.