WFP Honduras Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

USD 30.3 m six months (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements, representing 31% of total

Operational Updates

• Three cooperation agreements are currently underway with the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) and CUSO International. These agreements will facilitate the implementation of projects contributing to income, climate and food security resilience in 16 municipalities in Choluteca, El Paraíso and La Paz, departments in the Dry Corridor of Honduras. These agreements are under the financing framework of the European Union and the Government of Japan.

• A possible collaboration between WFP, MiAmbiente+ and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is being analysed, with the aim of facilitating the administrative processes required by the National Adaptation Programme.

• WFP participated in workshops for the socialisation and validation of the protocol to link and integrate local drought early warning systems to national drought early warning systems or networks promoted by the Permanent Commission on Contingencies (COPECO) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

• Regional workshops were held on WFP's internal tool for the collection of information on the level of preparedness and response capacities of COPECO regions and humanitarian agencies at the national level.

• Training was provided to Municipal Emergency Committees (CODEM) in Islas de la Bahía and Choluteca to complete the capacities strengthening process of the 80 Municipal Emergency Committees in areas vulnerable to disasters.