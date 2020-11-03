WFP Honduras Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

61.2 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 976,721 cash-based transfers made

USD 188.3 m total requirements

69,775 people assisted

Operational Update

WFP, through the Committee of External Cooperation in Education, leads the Food Security Pillar of the Government´s “Return to School” strategy and collaborates in the National “We Want you Studying at Home” strategy, aimed to maximize the available resources and stimulate local economies by supporting smallholder producers.

• WFP signed a new agreement with the European Union for EUR 3.5 million to start an intervention in the Gulf of Fonseca Region. The project will benefit 12,500 people for two years. The intervention will have a component of food assistance to support assets creation, along with a strong capacity building process, considering in the design of the proposal the effects of the COVID-19 in the region.

• WFP continues the second cycle of assistance to 13,240 vulnerable households of the Provinces of Choluteca, Cortes, Francisco Morazán, El Paraíso, Intibucá, La Paz, Santa Barbara, Valle, and Yoro. The intervention consists of commodity vouchers based on an In-kind food basket and a hygiene kit with Supermarket La Colonia. WFP Honduras continues strengthening partnerships with local governments and implementing partners in areas previously identified to strengthen operations, support the current COVID-19 emergency, and post-economic recovery.