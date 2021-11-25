WFP Honduras Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

158.6 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.44 m cash-based transfers

USD 28.7 m six-months (November 2021 –

April 2022) net funding requirements, representing 25% of total 89,390 people assisted in OCTOBER 2021

Operational Updates

In October, Elizabeth Nyamaro, Special Advisor of the WFP, visited the department of La Paz to learn more about the resilience projects that are changing lives in the Dry Corridor of Honduras. During her visit to communities in the Sierra de La Paz, Ms Nyamayaro had the opportunity to meet families of small producers who are part of the adaptation to climate change projects.

The Vulnerable Groups programme delivered 35.6 mt of food in conjunction with the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion (SEDIS, for its Spanish acronym) and Child Fund, as part of the Criando con Amor programme. The assistance was delivered in the departments of La Paz, Lempira, Intibucá, Ocotepeque, Santa Bárbara, and Copán. Additionally, 123 mt of Super Cereal Plus were delivered to the 35 prioritized municipalities with increased needs for children under two years of age and pregnant and lactating women (PLW), jointly with the Ministry of Health, as part of the Nutritional Assistance Programme for Vulnerable Groups.

The Resilience Programme continued with food assistance through cash transfers to 14,918 households. The intervention has a component of food assistance to support asset creation and a strong capacitystrengthening process.

WFP acted swiftly to prioritize the provision of immediate emergency food assistance to 300 households affected by the fire in Bonacca Cay on the Island of Guanaja (department of Bay Islands).