WFP Honduras Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

336.37 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1,5 m cash-based transfers made

USD 188.3 m total requirements

119,905 people assisted

Operational Update

• In a joint effort with the Government of Honduras, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), and the Nutrition Institute for Central America and Panama (INCAP), WFP presented the study on The Cost of the Double Burden of Malnutrition: Social and Economic Impact in Honduras. The objective of the study is to place the importance of reducing all forms of malnutrition on the national public agenda. Likewise, it also aims at supporting the government in decision-making in favour of a comprehensive food security and nutrition policy, identifying the economic costs of social gaps, methodology development, data collection and policy design.

• WFP Vulnerable Groups Programme received an in-kind contribution of 18 TM of sugar from private partner FUNAZUCAR. This contribution is supporting the fourth food assistance cycle for 2020, comprised of Super Cereal +, oil, and sugar. The assistance will reachr 5,656 pregnant and lactating women and 10,344 children under two in the Provinces of Choluteca, Valle, El Paraiso, Lempira, Intibucá, Santa Barbara, Francisco Morazán, and La Paz.

• WFP distributed the second cycle of assistance to 17,298 out of the 54,000 vulnerable households targeted countrywide. Distributions were done in the Provinces of Choluteca, Cortes, Francisco Morazán, El Paraíso, Intibucá, La Paz, Santa Barbara, Valle, and Yoro. The intervention consists of commodity vouchers based on an in-kind food basket and a hygiene kit with Supermarket La Colonia.

• WFP Resilience Programme completed the third cycle of assistance with an In-kind food basket to 3,080 households (15,400 beneficiaries), 65 percent of the participants who received the assistance are women.

• WFP and the German Embassy in Honduras visited two communities in the Province of Valle, where food baskets were delivered to the most vulnerable households. With the support from German funds, assistance was provided to 3,092 households for three consecutive months. During the field visit, the mission could witness the food insecurity that prevails in the area and the work implemented in partnership with local nongovernmental organizations.

• As part of resilience activities, WFP and Canadian University Service Overseas (CUSO) signed an agreement aimed at improving food security in rural communities with high poverty rates in the Dry Corridor of Honduras. This joint effort will focus on the development of community planning tools and entrepreneurship capacity-building to improve household income, particularly for women-led families. The diagnostic phase is currently on-going with different groups organized at the community level.