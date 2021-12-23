WFP Honduras Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

55.7 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2 m of cash-based transfers made

USD 23.5 m six months (December 2021 – May 2022) net funding requirements, representing 43% of total

121,539 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

The School Feeding Programme, supported by private partners Fundación Terra and Fundación Ficohsa, distributed 9.5 mt of food assisting 9,779 beneficiaries with a 10-day ration in the departments of Atlántida, Colón, Comayagua, Copán, Choluteca, El Paraíso, Francisco Morazán, Islas de la Bahía, Olancho, Valle and Yor.

The Vulnerable Groups Programme assisted 16,165 people with 141 mt of fortified food (Super Cereal and Super Cereal Plus). Of those benefited, 10,295 were children under 2 and 5,870 pregnant and lactating woman and girls (PLWG).

WFP held two capacity strengthening workshops for Ministry of Health’s institutional personnel from the regions of Lempira, Intibucá, Copán, La Paz, Ocotepeque and Santa Bárbara, training 24 people in the regulatory framework of Nutritional Surveillance. This activity is key to improving the quality of anthropometric data collected by health personnel and processed at the central level.

The Resilience Programme continued with food assistance through cash transfers to 12,694 households. The intervention has a food assistance component to support asset creation and a strong capacity strengthening process.

The WFP Emergency Response Programme increased its reach assisting 6,425 households, who are still recovering from the effects of Hurricanes Eta and Iota, in addition to the COVID-19 intervention. WFP delivered the assistance through a mix of commodity vouchers and the newly implemented modality of multipurpose cash, which allows those impacted by a crisis the flexibility and dignity to choose how to meet their needs.