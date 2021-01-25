WFP Honduras Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

54.95 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1,48 m cash-based transfers made

USD 116.1 m total requirements

101,870 people assisted

Operational Update

WFP Regional Director Miguel Barreto visited the north western part of Honduras to learn first-hand about the state of devastation caused by hurricanes Eta and Iota in the area, he had the opportunity to speak to affected people. In Tegucigalpa, the Regional Director met with the President of Honduras, who requested support for the current emergency, the reconstruction process, and stressed WFP´s corporate influence to leverage the support from other international institutions.

WFP Central America Humanitarian Hub (is this UNHRD Panama Hub?) completed the reception of the entire 1,546 mt of food stock.

WFP Honduras dispatched the food assistance to one of Honduras' most isolated regions, the Province of Gracias a Dios by repositioning the stock at warehouses in La Ceiba. In addition,

WFP coordinated the dispatch of WHO/PAHO Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items as well as UNFPA Basic Dignity Kits in the Moskitia region. The dispatches are being coordinated and supported by the Bravo Joint Task Force by air, the Honduras Naval Force, and the service provider Island Shipping by sea.