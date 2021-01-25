Honduras
WFP Honduras Country Brief, November 2020
In Numbers
54.95 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 1,48 m cash-based transfers made
USD 116.1 m total requirements
101,870 people assisted
Operational Update
WFP Regional Director Miguel Barreto visited the north western part of Honduras to learn first-hand about the state of devastation caused by hurricanes Eta and Iota in the area, he had the opportunity to speak to affected people. In Tegucigalpa, the Regional Director met with the President of Honduras, who requested support for the current emergency, the reconstruction process, and stressed WFP´s corporate influence to leverage the support from other international institutions.
WFP Central America Humanitarian Hub (is this UNHRD Panama Hub?) completed the reception of the entire 1,546 mt of food stock.
WFP Honduras dispatched the food assistance to one of Honduras' most isolated regions, the Province of Gracias a Dios by repositioning the stock at warehouses in La Ceiba. In addition,
WFP coordinated the dispatch of WHO/PAHO Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items as well as UNFPA Basic Dignity Kits in the Moskitia region. The dispatches are being coordinated and supported by the Bravo Joint Task Force by air, the Honduras Naval Force, and the service provider Island Shipping by sea.
WFP is currently assisting 200,000 people in response to the crisis, caused by the impact of the November storms Eta and Iota, in combination with the COVID-19 intervention CBT and in-kind assistance will be provided for 30 days. Of those 200,000, 90,000 persons will be assisted with a 30-day in-kind immediate response daily ration of 1,900 kcal comprised of rice, beans, and vegetable oil in the Moskitia and North Coast areas.
WFP will support the activation of sectoral coordination structures in the Sula Valley in order to better coordinate the needs assessment and delivery of assistance. In addition, United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) has requested WFP to support the reactivation of the Food Security Sector in the Sula Valley area as well as to share the national coverage mapping developed by the team in the country.