WFP Honduras Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

179.3 mt of food assistance distributed

N/A cash-based transfers made

USD 174.6 m total requirements 26,309 people assisted

Operational Updates

• A panel discussion was organized jointly with the Secretary of Development and Social Inclusion Gender Unit as part of the 16 Days of Activism against Genderbased Violence International Campaign. The panel of experts explained and discussed the concept and types of violence; social, political and cultural situation of women and girls in Honduras, pregnancy in adolescent girls, sexual harassment and violence and the country's current legal framework, among other topics. The guests were able to ask questions and share experiences with the experts and invitees. WFP Honduras seeks to open spaces for reflection, awareness and information on Gender-based Violence and its consequences, to generate positive changes to achieve an equal society with Zero Hunger.

• Honduras joined the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement last May. As part of the movement, the Country Office was invited to participate in the Global Gathering 2019 in Nepal. The event offered opportunities to meet people working on Food Security and Nutrition around the world, listen to their experiences, share lessons learned and explore future collaborations. Furthermore, the Honduran team invited Gerda Verburg, Coordinator of the SUN Movement and Assistant Secretary-General, for a visit to the country to help urge political leaders to support nutrition as a cross-cutting objective towards development. The Government of Honduras committed to give nutrition a more important role in the national strategy and assigned a high-level political focal point for the SUN platform in Honduras.

• This year, the Honduras Zero Hunger Walk took place in the city of Comayagua to raise awareness among the population about the need for healthy nutrition habits to help fight malnutrition and obesity. The event encouraged to reflect on the importance of supporting small producers, including women's entrepreneurship and market access, the need for responsible and sustainable agricultural and food systems, how the climate change impact is affecting Honduras' food future, and the importance of including the younger generations in these reflections.

The Zero Hunger Walk counted with the participation of the Mayor of Comayagua, Director and Representative of WFP, the Representative of FAO, the Representative of the Secretary of Development and Social Inclusion, private sponsors, WFP CO staff, schools and the general population.

• Phase One of the Capacity Strengthening to the Municipal Emergency Committee 2019-2020 was successfully delivered, prioritizing the municipalities most prone to severe drought and floods. Twenty municipalities were identified in this first phase, with the coordination of the Direction of the National Centre of Investigation and Training of Contingency (CENICAC).