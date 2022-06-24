WFP Honduras Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

39.277 mt food assistance distributed*

USD 438,707 cash-based transfers*

USD 24.1 million six-months (June 2022 – November 2022) net funding requirements, representing 72% of total

36,342 people assisted * in May 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Social Development and the Pan American Health Organization launched the National Schoolbased Deworming Campaign targeting 1,610 schoolchildren in 22,805 educational establishments. The initiative aims to reduce the prevalence and intensity of intestinal parasites of children attending school through a single oral dose of Mebendazol deworming tablets.

• WFP trained 36 personnel from the Ministry of Education on school feeding standards, WFP’s food procurement processes and the National School Feeding Programme’s accountability procedures.

• Under the Vulnerable Groups Programme, WFP delivered 252.3 mt of food (Super Cereal, Super Cereal Plus, sugar and vegetable oil) benefitting 10,066 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) and 10,153 children aged 24 to 59 months. Moreover, in the department of La Paz, WFP through a pilot initiative, provided food assistance through commodity and value vouchers to 202 PLWG and 435 children aged 24 to 59 months.

• Through the resilience programme, WFP assisted 19,940 smallholder farmers’ households through cash-based transfers.

• WFP's Emergency Response Programme assisted 5,905 households affected by drought in the Dry Corridor of Honduras through the provision of commodity vouchers to feed a household of five for 30 days.

• Through its emergency preparedness response programme, WFP trained ten Municipal Emergency Committees and supported the development of ten municipal emergency plans to define the actions to take in case of an emergency and how to focus their efforts on improving their response capacity.