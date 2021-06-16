WFP Honduras Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

55.34 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 3.05 million cash-based transfers

USD 24.8 million six-month net funding requirements

211,988 people assisted in May 2021

Operational Update

• The second round of School Feeding assistance supported by private partners was delivered thanks to the support of Fundación Terra and Fundación Ficohsa, benefiting 9,353 children with 55.34 MT of food

• An infrastructure improvement project for 10 schools in 9 municipalities of the Western Region of Honduras in conjunction with the Higuito Intermunicipal Council has started. The direct beneficiaries of the project will be 667 schoolchildren of preschool and primary school age and the indirect beneficiaries will be 20 teachers, 25 food committees, and 425 parents. This project will be implemented over a period of 5 months.

• The WFP Resilience Programme established a coordination mechanism with Global Emergency Relief Recovery and Reconstruction (GER3) in order to better manage the rehabilitation of the territories affected by ETA and IOTA.

• 747 households were assisted in May 2021 through the WFP Resilience Programme, in the Province of El Paraíso.

The assistance was delivered through a commodity voucher modality funded by the European Union.The intervention has a component of food assistance to support asset creation, along with a strong capacity strengthening process.