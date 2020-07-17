WFP Honduras Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

201 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 95 k cash-based transfers made

USD 188.2 m total requirements

33,242 people assisted

Operational Updates

• Under SO4/ACT5 Assistance on Emergencies, WFP started the assistance to the most vulnerable households in La Mosquitia, La Ceiba, Santa Rosa de Copan, and Comayagua. The intervention will assist 1, 310 households with Cash-Based Transfers (CBT) modality through the financial services BanRural. This is the first step to assist 30,000 families around the country through different modalities. The assistance aims to improve the food security indicators, primarily those linked to food consumption, dietary diversity, and food-related coping strategies.

• The UNCT presented the Humanitarian Response Plan for the COVID-19 emergency to the Government authorities. The event had the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Permanent Commission on Contingencies (COPECO, for its Spanish acronym), the G-16, NGOs, and donor community. Each cluster leader presented their response plan and financial requirements. WFP, which co-leads with FAO, presented the Food Security and Nutrition response plan actions aim to support the most vulnerable households.

• For the School Feeding, WFP worked within a framework for reopening schools with the Group of External Cooperation in Education (MERECE, for its Spanish acronym). A guideline for the Safe Return to Class Strategy was developed; the main objective of the strategy is for children to achieve relevant learning during the emergency. A private sector school feeding response plan was as well developed for the health emergency.