WFP Honduras Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

694 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 711 k cash-based transfers made

USD 174.6 m total requirements

325,900 people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

WFP Honduras and CUSO International, a Canadian NGO, signed a cooperation agreement to collaborate, promote and raise awareness on gender equality, development and social inclusion of women; resilience with emphasis on food security and climate change; and entrepreneurship support to promote livelihoods, eradicate poverty and inequality. WFP and CUSO International will strengthen the capacities of local counterparts and vulnerable populations to further social development and reach SDG 2 (Zero Hunger).

Through the WFP-Kerry Group Project “Leche”, 59 producers received capacity strengthening on the use of basic irrigation systems, reproductive management, animal feeding in the dry season, management of soils and pastures. The objective is to strengthen the producer’s knowledge on the production and processing of dairy products; by providing them with the necessary tools to increase their yields, improve the quality of dairy and ensure the sustainable productivity of the smallholder farm. The producers benefitting of this project belong to the “Mancomunidad” of MANORCHO (Municipalities of the North of Choluteca).

Under Activity 2, WFP and the FICOHSA Foundation reaffirmed this year´s cooperation agreement. This agreement will benefit more than 8,500 pre-school aged children at 150 schools nationwide. Since 2001, FICOHSA Foundation and WFP have worked together to contribute to the National School Feeding Program benefiting more than 128 thousand schoolchildren to date.

The National 2019 Zero Hunger Drawing Contest concluded with the selection of the five best drawings of beneficiaries of the National School Feeding Program. The selected drawings were sent to WFP HQ in Rome where they will compete at international level. For the selection of the drawings, the jury was composed of the internationally recognized artists Carolina Carias and Francisco Pinto Rodezno, Ester Lazo Velasquez of the Ministry of Education, Cinthia Rodriguez of the Ministry of Social Development and Inclusion and Minerva Salinas (WFP).