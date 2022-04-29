Honduras
WFP Honduras Country Brief March 2022
Attachments
In Numbers
- 43 mt of food assistance distributed
- USD 1.1 million cash-based transfers USD
- 24.8 million six-months (April 2022 September 2022) net funding requirements, representing 21% of total
- 125,276 people assisted in MARCH 2022
Operational Updates
- WFP and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) joined forces to train 50 women from Lenca communities in the department of La Paz as part of the actions carried out for International Women's Day. During the workshop, participants learned and reaffirmed their knowledge of gender and sexual and reproductive health issues. They were also trained on nutrition and how to avoid anaemia, especially during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
- The first round of private sector funded School Feeding assistance was distributed to 7,557 preschool children to cover 60 days of classes in the departments of Francisco Morazán, Olancho, El Paraíso, Valle, Choluteca, Comayagua, Cortés, Copán, Yoro, Atlántida and Islas de la Bahía, distributing 43 mt of food.
- Also, 214 health personnel were trained in basic nutrition concepts, the importance of healthy and nutritious diets in the 1,000day window, proper use of specialized nutritious foods,nutritional surveillance, anthropometric measurements and nutritional status analysis, as part of the Vulnerable Groups Programme.
- The Resilience Programme continued with food assistance through cash-based transfers to 7,886 households in the departments of Santa Bárbara, Yoro, Cortés. The intervention has a component of food assistance to support asset creation and a strong capacity strengthening process.
- WFP's Emergency Response Programme provided assistance to 6,986 households affected by drought in the Dry Corridor. WFP also use commodity vouchers.
- WFP supported the development of the Cash Working Group's Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) for the target population of humanitarian aid, specifically for those affected by the Eta and Iota storm crisis, COVID-19 and the drought crisis in the Dry Corridor.