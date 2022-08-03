WFP Honduras Country Brief, June 2022

WFP signed a cooperation agreement to implement the National School Feeding Programme with the Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Finance from June 2022 to December 2023 benefiting 1.3 million pre- and primary school children in public schools nationwide. Through an agreement with private partner Jaremar Group, WFP distributed 27 mt of oil and 28 mt of rice to 47,200 children at educational centres in eight municipalities of Comayagua.