WFP Honduras Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers
2,644 mt food assistance distributed*
USD 1.3 m cash-based transfers*
USD 28.1 m six-months (July – December 2022) net funding requirements, representing 31% of total
77,204 people assisted* in June 2022
*Preliminary figures
Operational Updates
WFP signed a cooperation agreement to implement the National School Feeding Programme with the Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Finance from June 2022 to December 2023 benefiting 1.3 million pre- and primary school children in public schools nationwide. Through an agreement with private partner Jaremar Group, WFP distributed 27 mt of oil and 28 mt of rice to 47,200 children at educational centres in eight municipalities of Comayagua.
Under the Vulnerable Groups Programme, WFP provided food assistance to 10,066 pregnant and lactating women and girls and 10,153 children aged 24-59 months to cover 60 days.
Under the Resilience Programme, WFP assisted 9,050 households through cash- based transfers.
Through the Emergency Response Programme, WFP provided assistance through cash-based transfers and commodity vouchers to 3,267 households affected by multiple crises in the Dry Corridor of Honduras.