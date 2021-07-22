WFP Honduras Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

125 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 1.36 million cash-based transfers

USD 17.4 million six-month net funding requirements

100,998 people assisted in June 2021

Operational Updates

The Vulnerable Groups Programme assisted 10,458 children under 2 years of age with 125 MT of Super Cereal Plus for 60 days. Food assistance is carried out together with the Ministry of Health in 8 departments and 34 municipalities of the Dry Corridor, places in which there is a historical data of malnutrition and micronutrient deficiency.

WFP, Catholic Relief Services and ASOMAINCUPACO jointly held a nutritional surveillance workshop for institutional health personnel in the municipalities of Santiago de Puringla and Santa Ana in the department of La Paz. A total of 21 people were trained, as part of the capacity building carried out for the CBT pilot programme, in which food baskets are delivered after compliance with specific conditions, such as participation in nutrition and health activities by parents of children under 2 years of age, and pregnant and lactating women.

The WFP Resilience Programme conducted the mapping of the 368 participating households for the project "Reactivation of livelihoods to improve food security and economic revitalization in the municipalities of Marcovia and Nacaome" financed with SRAC funds.

The WFP Emergency Response Programme continued with the assistance to 18,108 households in response to the devastation caused by Hurricanes Eta and Iota, in addition to the COVID-19 intervention. The assistance was delivered through a combination of commodity and value vouchers.