23 Jul 2019

WFP Honduras Country Brief, June 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Jun 2019
Download PDF (270.47 KB)

In Numbers

392.75 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 161 k cash-based transfers made

USD 174.6 m total requirements

252,910 people assisted

Operational Updates

  • For the fourth consecutive year, WFP Honduras received a contribution from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a strategic partner of WFP in the global fight against hunger. WFP has received 260 metric tons of dates for the National School Feeding Programme (Activity 1 of the CSP). The dates will be distributed among an estimated 89,000 school children for a 58-day distribution period; that will help increase the nutritional value and complements the dry ration in the dry corridor area.

  • Through the WFP-Kerry Group Project “Leche”, representatives of WFP, LACTHOSA private dairy industry in Honduras and APROLECHE (Honduran Association of Milk Processors), visited the farms which receive capacity strengthening on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and basic agricultural and processing equipment. Part of the objectives of the visit with LACTHOSA is to connect the farmers who reached milk quality at commercialization standard to new markets and open more opportunities for sustainable productivity for the producers where Project "Leche" is implemented. Additionally, the APROLECHE visit opens an opportunity for genetic improvements of herds through embryo technology transfer, which promotes the introduction of breeds that adapt to the dry tropics and mitigate the milk production losses during the summer season.

  • Under Activity 3, WFP CD and team, the Head Chef of the Gastronomy Career of Central American Technological University (UNITEC) and InterAmerican Development Bank (IDB) representatives met to explore the possible areas of collaboration in food security and social gastronomy. Among the proposed initiatives is “Gastromotiva" undertaken in El Salvador and Brazil with positive results. WFP is seeking to link food security and local gastronomy traditions, mainly because of the monotonous diet in the rural population as an opportunity to diversify their diets through crop diversification and cooking lessons.

