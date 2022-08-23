WFP Honduras Country Brief, July 2022

IN NUMBERS

USD 410 ,004 cashbased transfers

USD 36.7 million six-months (August 2022 – January 2023) net funding requirements, representing 21% of total

36,894 people assisted in July 2022

Operational Updates

• Under its emergency response programme WFP , provided commodity vouchers to 1,500 households in the municipality of Villeda Morales, one of the most affected by the floods caused by the passage of a tropical wave across the country in early July . According to local authorities, several communities in the department of Gracias a Dios were affected by the overflow of rivers, and crop losses were reported. Comment: can we add what the commodity voucher was for or the value?

• WFP provided 7 direct training sessions for 114 beneficiaries (98 women) on breastfeeding, complementary feeding, feeding during pregnancy and how to prepare healthy recipes with Super Cereal Plus. Furthermore, WFP and the Ministry of Health visited La Paz and Choluteca to monitor these and other activities conducted through the health facilities in the areas prioritized by the Government under the Vulnerable Groups Programme.

• WFP, as part of the Petit Committee of the Humanitarian Network, together with representatives of the Secretariat for Risk Management and National Contingencies, as well as members on the National Risk Management System and humanitarian clusters agreed on the promotion of a joint action plan in preparation for the 2022 hurricane season, including a capacity-strengthening strategy and reviewing contingency plans.

• Under its emergency response activities, WFP provided food assistance through commodity vouchers and cashbased transfers to 2,755 food insecure households in the departments of La Paz, Comayagua, and Choluteca in the Dry Corridor.