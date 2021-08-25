WFP Honduras Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

N/A of food assistance distributed

USD 1.39 million cash-based transfers USD 13.4 million six-month net funding requirements

91,540 people assisted in July 2021

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP continued actively supporting the country’s participation in the “Food Systems Summit”, and particularly the work leading up to the Pre-Summit. In addition to contributing to the drafting of the summaries of past dialogues and consultations, WFP supported the organization of an additional dialogue with groups of women, supporting the organization, facilitation and summary of the dialogue.

• A new agreement has been signed with the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion (SEDIS) to serve 3,100 children (under 5 years old) in 8 departments, in response to COVID-19. As part of the agreement, field staff of the Criando con Amor programme, which works in giving and promoting comprehensive care to children under five years old, were trained in nutrition issues.

• The WFP Resilience Programme is preparing a food assistance process through cash transfers that will directly benefit 5,186 households. The intervention will have a component of food assistance to support asset creation and a strong capacity strengthening process.

• The WFP Emergency Response Programme continued assisting 18,308 households in response to the devastation caused by Hurricanes Eta and Iota, in addition to the COVID-19 intervention. The assistance was delivered through a combination of commodity and value vouchers.

• Technicians of the National Center for Research and Training for Contingency Attention (CENICAC) of the Permanent Committee on Contingencies (COPECO) continued with the training and swearing-in of 80 Municipal Emergency Committees. In Orocuina, a municipality in Choluteca, the Municipal Emergency Committee was trained in Disaster Risk Management issues. In addition, they received guidance on preparing their Municipal Emergency Plan, with an emphasis on generating a culture of prevention and preparedness for emergencies.