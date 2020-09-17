WFP Honduras Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

2,617.64 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 396,000 k cash-based transfers made

USD 188.3 m total requirements

424,036 people assisted

Operational Update

• WFP and the Health Secretariat continue working in the agreements for the project that will be developed jointly with the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion,

UNICEF, and ChildFund. The project will have an initial proposed amount of USD 180,000 for the assistance in 110 municipalities of six provinces (Ocotepeque, Copán, Lempira,

Santa Barbara, Intibucá, and La Paz). The project will assist 3,250 children under 2 years, whose nutritional status is deteriorated through the distribution of complementary fortified food (Super Cereal Plus). WFP will support the monitoring of the health and nutrition status of the beneficiary children, and a capacity strengthening process is being planned for positive social behavioural changes for the targeted communities.

• WFP completed the first food assistance to a total of 3,080 households under its Resilience Programme. The assistance was in 16 municipalities of the provinces of Choluteca,

El Paraiso, Francisco Morazán, and La Paz following Biosecurity measures. The programme continues supporting primary production to ensure the food crops of the first cycle. As well, actions such as good agricultural practices, land-water management, and conservation, construction of water crops, irrigation systems, training, the establishment of agroforestry nurseries, among others. All activities have been developed with WFP implementing partners following Biosecurity protocols to reduce any risk of contagion.

• WFP assistance in emergencies continues with the coordination process, and the plan for the second cycle of assistance to 25,000 vulnerable households is being socialized with the implementing partners. WFP staff is meeting with local authorities to explain the planned assistance and the areas that will be targeted. WFP Honduras also continues strengthening partnerships with local governments and implementing partners to support the current COVID-19 emergency and post-pandemic economic recovery.