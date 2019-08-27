WFP Honduras Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

142.24 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 820 k cash-based transfers made

USD 174.6 m total requirements

149,010 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP and the Government's Technical Unit of Food Security (UTSAN) met for the socialization of the National Food and Nutrition Security Policy and Strategy (PyENSAN) and the Nutrition Action Plan. The National Policy and Strategy will initially focus on 182 municipalities, of which 39 are of immediate attention. WFP presented the new Global School Feeding Strategy, which has an emphasis on the 8,000-day window and school health as well as the Nutritional Attention to Vulnerable Groups pilot model for the collection and analysis of anthropometric and nutritional data. WFP and UTSAN will support the implementation of an operational-level road map, to establish synergies with different ministries, advocate for the new strategy and the possibility of scaling-up a National Nutritional Surveillance system.

• The celebration of the National School Feeding Day took place in the Municipality of Santa María, Province of La Paz and was attended by authorities from the Secretary of Development and Social Inclusion (SEDIS), National Congress, the Representative of the World Food Programme, the Representative of FAO and local representatives. As part of the activities, the “Cajas Rurales” (rural associations) made an exhibition of their fresh products, part of the school meal ration.

• The CO management team participated in two meetings with USA representatives of the Joint Task Force Bravo (Military, Civil Affairs, USAID-OFDA), to coordinate hurricane season preparedness efforts and assess respective response roles and capacities. In the spirit of that collaboration, 2 WFP staff members were invited to participate in The Joint Operations Humanitarian Course (JHOC), held at Soto Cano Air Base, Comayagua, a twoday course designed to provide a basic understanding of humanitarian assistance and disaster response activities.

• WFP CO and the Secretary of Education delivered seven workshops to municipal and district directors, educational network coordinators and other actors involved with Food Security and Nutrition at the national level.