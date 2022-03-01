WFP Honduras Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

USD 24.8 m six-months (February – July 2022) net funding requirements, representing 44% of total

Operational Updates

• WFP followed up on the finalization of the agreements with partners HIGUITO, ADEPES, ADRA, and CASM to improve 25 school infrastructures under the school feeding program. The improved schools will be inaugurated in February 2022.

• Under the Vulnerable Groups Programme, WFP supported recording informative radio programs and interviews with experts on maternal and child health and nutrition and gender issues. These activities are part of a communication initiative for behaviour change that was developed to deliver key nutrition messages through five community radios.

• The Resilience Programme continued with food assistance through cash transfers to 950 households in the municipalities of Las Vegas and Nueva Frontera (department of Santa Barbara). The intervention has a component of food assistance to support asset creation and a strong capacity strengthening process.

• WFP's Emergency Response Programme provided assistance to 8,880 households affected by drought in the dry corridor of Honduras. WFP provided assistance through a combination of commodity vouchers and cash transfers.

Monitoring

• WFP collaborated on the update of the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) of food insecurity. As reported in the IPC analysis, from December 2021 to February 2022, at least 24 percent of the population (2.2 million people) are in food crisis (IPC Phase 3 or worse). In the first projection period of March to May, the food insecure population will increase to 2.4 million.