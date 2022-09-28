WFP Honduras Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

USD 164,274 cash-based transfers

USD 38.4 million six-months (September 2022 – February 2023) net funding requirements, representing 35% of total

14,314 people assisted in August 2022*

Operational Updates

Accompanied by the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Honduras, Alice Shackelford, WFP Representative in Honduras, Stephanie Hochstetter, held a meeting with the President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro. At the meeting, WFP reaffirmed its commitment to assist the most vulnerable. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Education, Daniel Sponda, and the Minister of the Social Development Secretariat, José Cardona, together with the Secretary of the Presidency, Rodolfo Pastor de María.

The Ambassador of the United States of America to the Rome-based agencies, Cindy H. McCain, visited Honduras to learn about projects implemented by WFP, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development. The visit took place in the departments of La Paz, Lempira, and Intibucá, where Ambassador McCain toured projects related to building resilience to the effects of climate change and projects to increase and diversify the production of family farmers' organizations, youth, and women entrepreneurs.

WFP donated three mobile storage units to the Permanent Contingency Commission. Offices of Risk Management and National Contingencies (COPECO), which will help strengthen the logistical response capacity in the event of an emergency. Further, WFP provided technical assistance to COPECO to develop a contingency plan to deliver food to vulnerable populations in emergencies.

WFP provided food assistance through commodity vouchers to 1,960 people affected by multiple crises in the departments of Atlantida, Santa Barbara, Copan, Ocotepeque, and Comayagua. This assistance has been coordinated jointly with FAO.