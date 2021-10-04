WFP Honduras Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

N/A of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.44 m cash-based transfers

US$ 22.5 m six months (September 2021-February 2022) net funding requirements

84,190 people assisted in AUGUST 2021

Operational Updates

• The Resilience Programme continued with food assistance through cash transfers to 5,168 households. The intervention has a component of food assistance to support asset creation and a strong capacity strengthening process.

• Sixty artificial reefs have been submerged as part of the marine habitat restoration process at the Gulf of Fonseca region, within the collaboration agreement between WFP and the Committee for the Defense and Development of the Flora and Fauna of the Gulf of Fonseca (CODDEFFAGOLF, for its Spanish acronym).

• The WFP Emergency Response Programme continued to provide assistance in response to the devastation caused by Hurricanes Eta and Iota, in addition to the COVID-19 intervention. Through the commodity voucher modality, 4,000 households in the western zone of the country, and 7,670 households in the department of Gracias a Dios, received assistance.

• WFP carried out training to the National Statistics Institute (INE, for its Spanish acronym) to perform a diagnosis and collect information on the municipalities that have been intervened by the Government's "Criando con Amor" programme, with WFP's support, in 6 departments. This survey aims to compare data on food and nutritional security with the results of the National Demographic and Health Survey (ENDESA, for its Spanish acronym) collected in 2019.